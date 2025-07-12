M&T Bank Corp Acquires 267 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $287.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average is $268.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $289.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

