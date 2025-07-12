Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 172.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $95,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.