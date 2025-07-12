Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.