Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%
RSPT stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
