Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

