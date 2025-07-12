MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 33 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $527.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.48. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

