MilWealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MilWealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.