MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3%

MGM stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

