Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK) Insider Michael(Mike) Edwards Purchases 500,000 Shares

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Edwards purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($131,578.95).
Metal Hawk Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 21.67.
Metal Hawk Company Profile
