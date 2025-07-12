Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK) Insider Michael(Mike) Edwards Purchases 500,000 Shares

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Edwards purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($131,578.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 21.67.

Metal Hawk Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for gold, lithium, and nickel sulphide deposits. The company hold interest in the Eastern Goldfields and Albany-Fraser projects. Metal Hawk Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

