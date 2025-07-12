Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Head to Head Contrast

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hino Motors and Mercedes-Benz Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($25.51) -0.99 Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.38 $11.05 billion C$3.81 4.05

Analyst Ratings

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hino Motors and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -13.14% -90.57% -18.24% Mercedes-Benz Group 6.22% 9.65% 3.34%

Volatility and Risk

Hino Motors has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Hino Motors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

