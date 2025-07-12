McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $365.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $364.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.