Matthew Lamont Sells 176,002 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lamont sold 176,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.94), for a total value of A$250,450.85 ($164,770.29).
DUG Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.07.
About DUG Technology
