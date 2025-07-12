Matthew Lamont Sells 176,002 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lamont sold 176,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.94), for a total value of A$250,450.85 ($164,770.29).

DUG Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.07.

About DUG Technology

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data centre cooling solutions; scientific data analysis services; and DUG Insight, a full-service, interactive software platform for advanced seismic data processing and imaging, interpretation, visualization, and QI across land, marine, and ocean-bottom surveys.

