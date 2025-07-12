Mathes Company Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after buying an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SLB opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

