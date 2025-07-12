Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) Insider Purchases A$192,000.00 in Stock

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK – Get Free Report) insider Ben Phillips acquired 300,000 shares of Many Peaks Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($126,315.79).

