Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $8.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,424 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Down 2.3%
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
