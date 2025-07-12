Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $8.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

