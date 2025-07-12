Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.94 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 184.33 ($2.49). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 184.33 ($2.49), with a volume of 1,603 shares traded.

Maintel Trading Down 1.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.94. The firm has a market cap of £26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Maintel (LON:MAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 28.20 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Maintel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maintel Holdings Plc will post 43.3996383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

