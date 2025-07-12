MA Private Wealth Buys 4,572 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

