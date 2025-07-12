M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.64. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 7.43.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.