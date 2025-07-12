Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $554.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $579.00 to $554.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.54 and a 200 day moving average of $465.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

