Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $69,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $467.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.54 and its 200-day moving average is $465.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

