Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $162.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.