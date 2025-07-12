Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.23% of EuroDry worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.23). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.