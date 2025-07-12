Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $108.68 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

