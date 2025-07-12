Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $27.41. Leonardo shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 63,951 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1604 per share. This is a boost from Leonardo’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

