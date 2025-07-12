Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

