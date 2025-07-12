Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

