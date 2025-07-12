Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period.

IDHQ stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $471.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

