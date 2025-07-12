Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,152,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409,076 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

