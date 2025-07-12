Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 14,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.46 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.