Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,943 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 617,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,345,000.

SPMO opened at $112.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

