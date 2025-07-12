Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

