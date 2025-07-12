Lbp Am Sa Invests $389,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 785,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares in the company, valued at $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

