Lbp Am Sa Has $256,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

