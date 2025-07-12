Lbp Am Sa Buys 6,907 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Mithril II GP LP bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 267,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 2,309.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 289,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 95,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKSY. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE BKSY opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 50.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

