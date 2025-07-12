Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $576.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

