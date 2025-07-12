Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 75,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $443.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.99 and its 200 day moving average is $402.47. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.