Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

