Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

KRUS stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $73,965 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

