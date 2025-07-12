Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $30,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,463,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,731,541.54. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Suma Krishnan sold 6,927 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $1,040,920.29.

On Thursday, July 10th, Suma Krishnan sold 6,800 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,021,904.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

