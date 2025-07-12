Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

