Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
NYSE KTB opened at $67.45 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
