Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,248.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $67.45 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.