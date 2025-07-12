Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

