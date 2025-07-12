Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $22,333,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

