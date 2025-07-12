Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Profile



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

