Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE GNW opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

