Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 817,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,145,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,881,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

