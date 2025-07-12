Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

EFV stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

