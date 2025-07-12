Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.