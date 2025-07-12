KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
KALA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, June 2nd.
KALA BIO Stock Down 15.2%
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,040.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,316.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $162,876. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,559 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KALA BIO
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
See Also
