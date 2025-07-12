JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

